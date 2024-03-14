Assumed consequences of Fiji’s position worry Naupoto

Opposition MP and former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Viliame Naupoto

Opposition Member of Parliament and former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Viliame Naupoto has urged the government to withdraw Fiji’s position at the International Court of Justice to support Israel’s occupation of and actions in Gaza.

Naupoto says he shares the same sentiment as that of government backbencher Aseri Radrodro.

The former RFMF Commander says the position that Fiji has taken harms Fiji’s international reputation as a peacekeeping nation committed to lasting peace in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

“Madam Deputy Speaker, Our international reputation as a peacekeeping nation is built on RFMF’s professionalism and experience. Our international reputation as a peacekeeping nation is equally premised on our ability to stay neutral in regions where Fijian peacekeepers are deployed.”

Naupoto says that only by being neutral will Fiji be seen as credible by the parties to the conflict.

He claims some legal scholars describe Fiji’s submission as overstepping international law, stating that perhaps the Attorney General, Siromi Turaga, can enlighten parliament as to who drafted Fiji’s submission.

He adds that Fiji’s explicit support for one party to the conflict has diminished and compromised the country’s peacekeeping reputation and high standing not only in the Middle East but worldwide, especially in the Global South.

Naupoto says there is always an inherent risk to the lives of peacekeepers when they deploy to peacekeeping missions, as is well known to the former peacekeepers in this chamber, but taking the side of one party makes you an enemy to the other.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told FBC News Fiji’s position about the conflict between Israel and Gaza is constantly being reviewed depending on the situation on the ground.