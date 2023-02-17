AG wants confidence earned again

Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

The Fijian Elections Office will conduct an internal audit on the results management information system which governed the results process of the 2022 General Election.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says this is to identify the issues surrounding the glitch situation they had recorded on Election Day last year.

At 10.51pm on Election Day, the FEO released a statement on social media platform Facebook advising the public that provisional results were ‘temporarily on hold’.

Article continues after advertisement

Around 2.50am on 15th December, the FEO App was back online, however, the outcome that followed its resumption resulted in significant changes to the provisional results for contesting parties and candidates.

Turaga says the confidence of people in FEO must be restored.

“This is to identify the issues surrounding the glitch situation they had recorded on Election Day last year. The confidence of our people in the FEO must be restored as the FEO is also tasked with the conduct of some 36 registered trade union elections for this year, as well as the conduct local government elections.”

Turaga says the respective laws governing FEO and the processes must be factual to enable a transparent and accountable process.

Meanwhile, the FEO informed the Multinational Observer Group of the Election night glitch and the observers noted that it was rectified, and significant procedures were put in place.

According to MOG’s preliminary report quality checks, it has seen results coming in slower than anticipated.