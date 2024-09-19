PAP makes progress says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that the People’s Alliance Party has made progress in achieving some of its manifesto promises, including improvements in education, medical facilities, and infrastructure.

Rabuka also points out that some issues, such as the FICAC dispute, consume a lot of time and resources diverting their work and preventing them from completing the required work on time.

He notes that while some initiatives have not been fully completed, they are ongoing efforts aimed at delivering long-term benefits.

“The workers’ rights, we’ve managed to finally resolve the issues relating to the workers in the Old Emperor Gold Mine. Those are some of the things that we said we would do. They have not been completely done, because they are ongoing.”

Rabuka has also touched on challenges, such as the idle state of the sugar mill in Rakiraki and efforts to restart its operations.

He says there are ongoing discussions, including potential conversion of one of the mills for ethanol production, as part of the broader vision for the country’s development.

While progress may seem slow, he emphasizes that changes are happening gradually.

The PM is also urging his ministers to maintain integrity, work hard, and stay focused on achieving the government’s goals.