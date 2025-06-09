Pacific unity at risk over forum snub

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed he has been formally informed by the Solomon Islands about its decision to exclude nearly two dozen countries from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum meeting.

The list includes major donors such as the US and China.

He warned this move threatens to fracture decades of Pacific unity and cooperation.

Rabuka stated Fiji has been unfairly blamed for past tensions that nearly led some Micronesian nations to consider leaving the Forum.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the Forum’s spirit and maintaining partnerships inherited from previous leaders.

“We inherited these dialogue partners and development partners, and we should pass them on. If we create a fracture now, it could result in the fracturing and dismantling of the combined efforts of the Pacific Islands Forum and our dialogue and development partners.”

Rabuka cautioned that any fracture now could undo years of regional progress.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele defended the decision as a sovereign move made in the region’s best interest.



Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele [Source: RNZ]

He rejected claims of external pressure and said limiting attendance will help the Forum focus on core issues such as climate financing and the Ocean of Peace proposal put forward by Fiji.

The exclusion has raised concern among Pacific countries especially those with diplomatic ties to Taiwan.

The move comes amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Pacific, with the Solomon Islands shifting diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019.

The decision to block donor countries from the Forum, according to Rabuka risks deepening divisions at a time when regional unity is crucial.

Rabuka states Fiji continues to call for solidarity among Pacific nations to safeguard decades of cooperation and collective regional security.

