Pacific Queens touch down in Nadi for Pacific Pageant

Queens from across the Pacific have touched down in Nadi, and the atmosphere is electric as Fiji gears up to host the highly anticipated Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2026.

After a decade-long wait since Fiji last crowned a Miss Pacific Islands in 2016, the nation is ready to reclaim its place on the regional stage.

Pageant Director Ana Tuiketei expressed her excitement, highlighting the significance of the event not only for Fiji but for the Pacific region as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to welcome seven other Pacific Island countries to Fiji. This week we’ll showcase the best of our cultures, promote friendship, and give our queens a chance to shine on a truly international platform.”

The queens’ arrival marks the beginning of a whirlwind week packed with glamour, culture, and camaraderie. From team-building exercises to behind-the-scenes glimpses at pageant preparations, fans will get an exclusive look at what goes into creating a world-class Pacific production.

“We’re also excited to welcome the other Miss Pacific Islands Queens and due to their partnership, we will also be showcasing everything behind the scene and all the activities during the pageant.”

And as always in the Pacific, celebrations begin with honoring God, White Sunday, today was indeed a highlight.

Local audiences will have multiple ways to catch all the action, the pageant will be broadcasted live on FBC TV and streamed on the VT Plus platform, reaching viewers in 16 other countries.

Tickets are available on Ticket max, and Tuiketei urges Fijians to “come and cheer your queen on” as Fiji steps into the spotlight once again.

With contestants already in Nadi, the stage is set for a fierce competition. Team Fiji and Miss Fiji herself Ailava Samuel, is reported to be disciplined and ready, but the challenge from regional rivals is sure to push them to bring their A-game.

Tuiketei emphasized that the pageant is about friendship, diplomacy, culture, and pride, but also about putting Fiji’s best foot forward.

As the official date of the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant draws near, the excitement is palpable and Nadi is starting to buzz with anticipation.

The Pacific is watching as Fiji opens its doors to the region’s queens and the question remains on who be crowned Miss Pacific Islands 2026.

