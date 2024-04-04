Pacific Polytech sees record number of female graduates

Education Minister Viliame Gavoka during the Pacific Polytech graduation today [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Over four hundred individuals graduated from Pacific Polytech today with technical skills and knowledge that will enable them to enter the workforce or start their own ventures.

This includes 263 females and 148 males who graduated from hospitality and tourism, automotive and construction, front office operations, housekeeping, and restaurant services.

Education Minister Viliame Gavoka says that he is happy to note that more women graduated today as focus is being placed on gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in the education system.

“We must continue to promote education to in our families, communities and ‘vanua’ so that they become independent and have a bright future ahead. Educating women is empowering our communities, as women in most communities spearhead development to improving livelihoods at grass root levels.”

Gavoka says the ceremony also served as a launchpad for the graduates as they embark on new chapters in their lives.

“As you embark on this next phase of your journey, I urge you to never stop learning, never stop growing, and never stop striving for excellence. The world is constantly evolving, and it is up to each one of you to adapt, innovate, and make a positive impact in your chosen fields.”

Over 800 students have graduated from Pacific Polytech since its establishment.

More students are expected to graduate by the end of this year.