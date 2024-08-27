Pacific faces escalating climate challenges: Guterres

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other Pacific leaders at the Centenary Church, the seat of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, in Nuku'alofa on Sunday 25 August 2024 for a special service in honour of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders.. [Source: AAP Image/Ben McKay]

While climate change continues to significantly impact the Pacific region, including Fiji, the climate actions and decisions made by leaders and policymakers in the coming months and years will determine the extent and speed of these impacts.

This was highlighted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the launch of the World Meteorological Organization’s “State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific” report in Tonga.

Guterres says despite accounting for just 0.02 percent of global emissions, the Pacific islands are uniquely exposed.

He states that surface temperatures have risen three times faster than the global average since 1980.

According to the report, marine heat waves have approximately doubled in frequency since 1980 and are more intense and longer-lasting.

Guterres also stresses the importance of early warning systems in facilitating proactive measures, such as evacuation plans, resource allocation, and infrastructure reinforcement.