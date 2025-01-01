Over 100 officers manage Suva festive crowds

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Despite increased security, recent violent brawls in Suva have heightened pressure on law enforcement during the festive season.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew, who was on the ground with his team last night, said over 100 police officers were deployed to ensure public safety and manage the growing crowds as Fijians gathered in large numbers to mark New Year in the capital city yesterday.

According to the Chew, situations where intoxicated individuals were involved, were very challenging.

“If somebody is over-intoxicated, and when talking to an over-intoxicated person, for he or her, for them everything is right. But for me as a sober person trying to calm that person, we know that person is wrong. But for them, they’re over-intoxicated and it’s quite a challenge, not only to the police but to the rest of the members of the public. But we have faced those challenges too before, but we try and overcome it through other means.”

The Acting Police Commissioner adds that police have been proactively addressing the issue, deploying officers not only to enforce laws but also to create a visible presence and deter unruly behavior.

Chew emphasizes that while such challenges remain, the force remains committed to ensuring a safe environment for all.