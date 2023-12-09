Over 1, 500 traffic offences recorded in a week

[Source: Supplied]

The Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force have recorded more than 1,150 traffic offences from November 24th to December 1st.

Speeding, failure to use seat belts, and failure to produce a driver’s license continue to top the list of offences this festive season.

The two enforcement agencies recorded 190 speeding offences alone during this period, 71 bookings for failure to wear seat belts, and 60 for failure to produce a driver’s license.

These offences, among others, were intercepted and identified during the LTA and Force’s current joint enforcement operations.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says they are deeply concerned that the messages on the dangers of speeding and compliance with road safety regulations continue to fall on deaf ears.

Rokosawa says these offences could easily be avoided if all road users practised responsible driving behaviours.

Rokosawa says the LTA will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the Police to crack down on reckless driving habits.

He adds that the LTA and the Police Force have joined forces to ensure our roads are safe during this festive season, a time when increased traffic and celebratory activities often lead to higher incidences.

Rokosawa stresses the goal is to crack down on reckless driving behaviours and enforce stricter penalties to deter motorists from violating traffic rules.

The road death toll currently stands at 72 fatalities compared to 38 for the same period last year