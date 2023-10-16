Outsource Fiji empowers women in tech

Outsource Fiji is set to host an empowering event, “Women in Tech,” to celebrate and highlight the extraordinary potential and influence of women in the technology sector.

Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says their mission is to equip women with essential skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to shape the future of the tech industry.

Janif emphasized their mission extends beyond empowering women in the present and it aims to inspire the next generation of tech leaders, including young girls who play a pivotal role in the ever-evolving tech economy.

“We aim to empower attendees to engage in these crucial discussions and make informed decisions in an increasingly AI driven world.”

Janif adds one of the standout aspects of the “Women in Tech” event is the recognition of women who have made outstanding contributions to the tech industry.

Outsource Fiji will present awards to 12 remarkable women in tech for their remarkable achievements.

The nominations for these awards will close next month while the event will be held in December.