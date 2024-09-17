Outdated human rights reports prompt UN recommendation

Attorney General Graham Leung

The United Nations has recommended the creation of a National Mechanism for the implementation, reporting and follow-up of Treaties for Fiji.

This mechanism is envisioned as a permanent government structure dedicated to inter-agency coordination and engagement with international human rights bodies.

Its primary goal is to ensure that Fiji meets its reporting obligations and addresses delays in compliance.

Attorney General Graham Leung highlighted the urgent need for such a mechanism, citing outdated reporting obligations.

Fiji, he says has missed deadlines for several crucial reports, including those to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Committee Against Torture and the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

These delays, the AG says amplifies the need for a robust system to ensure timely and effective reporting.

Following Cabinet approval, the Fiji Human Rights Taskforce was launched on August 30.

Leung says the taskforce will coordinate Fiji’s national reports to international human rights mechanisms, such as the UN Human Rights Treaty Body and the Universal Periodic Review process.

He adds that it will also manage communications, country visits by special rapporteurs, and other follow-ups.

The Taskforce,Leung says will include representatives from various government ministries, the Fiji Police Force, the Corrections Service and the Fiji Military Forces, ensuring coordinated action on human rights issues.