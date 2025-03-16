Opposition missed opportunity for meaningful dialogue, says Kamikamica

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu (left), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

Despite opposition, the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, has once again expressed a desire to meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka regarding the Constitution.

This was revealed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

In a statement, Kamikamica explained that while the Prime Minister had made an effort to engage in discussions, Seruiratu is now calling for talks again.

He adds that the decision rests with the Prime Minister.

The first meeting saw Seruiratu questioning why MPs from the NFP and SODELPA were not present in the discussions leading up to the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

Kamikamica also clarified that a recent text sent to Seruiratu was authorized by the Prime Minister and was part of a genuine effort to continue dialogue on constitutional matters and find common ground.

This response followed Seruiratu’s claim that he had received text messages offering to maintain the national referendum on the Constitutional Amendment while proposing to lower the 75 percent threshold.

Kamikamica emphasizes that Seruiratu remains influenced by his two predecessors, who, he claims, abandoned their responsibilities in Parliament.

In addressing criticisms from the Opposition Leader, Kamikamica suggested that a better understanding of the Constitution and parliamentary procedures could have helped the Opposition make more informed decisions.

He also referenced the process outlined in the Standing Orders and Constitution, which stipulates 30 days between the second and third readings of bills, along with the formation of a parliamentary committee to consult with the public.

Kamikamica criticized the Opposition’s dismissal of his text, calling it a missed opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the government’s plans to seek guidance from the Supreme Court under Section 91(5) of the Constitution.

Kamikamica expressed frustration over what he perceives as the Opposition’s failure to rise above political differences and work for the betterment of the nation.

FBC News has sent questions to Seruiratu in relation to this matter.

