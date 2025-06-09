Online abuse discourages women leaders

Defamatory social media attacks targeting women Members of Parliament are discouraging more women from stepping into political leadership roles.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua as she responded to ongoing online harassment.

Qereqeretabua says while social media can amplify positive public sentiment, it also magnifies negativity, often unfairly directed at women leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

The Assistant Minister avoids engaging with online attacks and instead focuses on her responsibilities.

“I don’t look at it. It’s really important for me because I have a lot more important things to do. There’s a saying that people will throw stones at ripe mangoes and so forth. I’m not affected.”

Qereqeretabua says many capable women are reluctant to contest elections because of the hostile attention women politicians receive online.

“So I think it’s discouraging, absolutely discouraging. When we try to encourage more women in political leadership, we’ll have the municipal council elections happening soon, and I hope that many, many women will put their hands up to stand for their local council elections and then after that for national leadership positions.”

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya also reiterates that online abuse continues to undermine women in leadership.

“He or she may have wanted to, but with all this vitriol that women are facing online, the abuse, it’s actually translating into discouraging voters to vote for women. So it is a huge effect on it and a cost.”

Tabuya stresses that support is available to provide guidance and encouragement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.