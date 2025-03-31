Old PALM mistreatment clip misleading

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh. [File Photo]

The Employment Ministry is urging the public and those overseas to stop sharing an outdated video and ABC report on the mistreatment of Pacific Australia Labour Mobility workers.

Minister Agni Deo Singh said the content being circulated was over eight years old and had already been investigated and addressed by the relevant authorities.

He said the Ministry had made improvements to the welfare and working conditions of PALM workers since the Coalition Government took office two years ago.

Singh said the government was committed to ensuring Fijian workers are treated with dignity and respect and has implemented several strategies to improve the scheme.

One of the key measures is the appointment of three Country Liaison Officers to provide effective communication and pastoral support for workers.

The Ministry has also been working closely with the Australian government to enhance the scheme, engaging with the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Singh said annual ministerial visits to Australia have been effective in addressing workers’ concerns with the next visit planned for later this year.

