OIT plans multi-million dollar higher education centre

A new higher education centre is expected to open in Fiji within the next three years as the Oceania Institute of Technology is looking to expand its education offerings.

OIT is a subsidiary of Oceania Education and Technology Solutions, which currently focuses on vocational education programs to support the TVET sector.

However, Chief Executive and Managing Director Hasmukh Lal says the institute plans to broaden its offerings and position Fiji as an international education destination in the coming years.

He notes that this will be realised through the construction of a multi-million-dollar campus in Nadi, developed in partnership with key collaborators, the details of which have yet to be disclosed.

Accommodation facilities will also be constructed alongside the new campus and will primarily target Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, to help meet their human resource needs.

“There are a number of partners who have come on board to build student accommodation. And the Oceania Accommodation and Offices, the property investment company, will be collaborating in terms of building accommodation here in Nadi.”

The institute is currently supported but the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service and the Fijian government, working towards ensuring that all citizens build skills to support both personal and national economic development.

While the institute currently has only one centre in Nadi, plans are also underway to expand its facilities to other major areas of the country.

The newly established institute held its first graduation ceremony last week, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Lal says this strong start paves the way for even more successful chapters ahead.

