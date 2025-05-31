Officers train for UN peacekeeping in Australia

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states that the training officers are attending at the Pinkenba Training Hub in Brisbane, Australia, introduces a new dimension to policing in the region.

Tudravu explains that the officers are participating in two capacities: as UN-certified trainers and as peacekeeping candidates.

He highlights that Pacific Islanders are renowned for their boldness, having voyaged beyond uncharted waters for generations.

Tudravu stresses that the Pacific’s reputation as individual peacekeeping nations has already positioned them on the global map, despite the challenges of being smaller economies.

Fijian officers are training in Brisbane alongside their comrades from the Pacific and Timor-Leste, marking a historic regional approach towards building a deployable, Pacific-led UN peacekeeping capability.

Tudravu acknowledged the Australian Federal Police’s support in this milestone achievement of providing a regional platform for deployment opportunities.

He adds that they cherish the enduring partnership with the AFP, which makes them more enthusiastic to participate in regional efforts.

