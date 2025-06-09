Officers deployed to stop exploitation abroad

[File Photo]

The government has defended the appointment of country liaison officers to monitor Fijian seasonal workers in Australia and New Zealand.

This comes amid rising concerns over exploitation and modern-day slavery.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned the move, saying Fiji’s missions already looked after workers.

He asked if the liaison officers would also deal with unions representing Fijians.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh stated that missions lack the manpower to cover 496 worker sites.

He said the new officers were now working directly with unions including the Australian Council of Trade Unions to enforce labour standards.

“The recruitment of country liaison officers is a tangible demonstration of this commitment to protecting and safeguarding the welfare of our Fijian workers. Mr. Speaker, sir, I also wish to acknowledge the three country liaison officers currently serving under the Pacific Australia Labor Mobility Scheme and commend them for the important work that they are doing in supporting our workers.”

Opposition MP Premilla Kumar asked if liaison officers would replace mission staff.

Singh said they work alongside missions and provide monthly reports to Fiji.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj raised a New South Wales inquiry into modern-day slavery involving Fijian workers.

Singh admitted this was a key reason for the appointments and confirmed he will meet his Australian counterpart in Canberra to strengthen oversight.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu pressed the government on how it was managing approved employers.

Singh maintained the officers were vital, saying while some employers were good, others had given workers the worst experiences.

