NZ Navy helps monitor Fiji waters against illegal fishing

The majority of vessels inspected by a 10-personnel Royal New Zealand Navy contingent and officers from the Ministry of Fisheries were in compliance with their terms of their licenses.

The crew only found several of these vessels to have minor infractions with their long-line fishing practices.

The Ministry of Fisheries staff believe this could be due to a recent policy transition which is still being communicated to vessels.

The crew were in a six-week deployment to counter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The boarding teams from HMS Tamar intercepted and boarded 23 vessels.



Lieutenant Jack Walters, officer in charge of the DBT, says it was a great opportunity to represent the RNZN and Aotearoa while supporting their international partners.



Lieutenant Walters says there is an estimated loss of $600m to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Pacific region each year.