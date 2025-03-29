North recipients urged not to abuse assistance

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is calling for strict transparency, urging multi-ethnic affairs grant recipients to use funds responsibly and for their intended purpose.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says a total of $532,782 was distributed to 78 community projects in the Northern Division, the highest number of applicants ever recorded in the grant program.

However, the ministry will maintain its monitoring process for all projects where plans for the strategic plan launch of the 2025-2027 period will be dedicated to empowering the diverse community-based organizations.

Article continues after advertisement

“First, it aims to empower and strengthen diverse community-based organizations, which will enhance their capabilities and promote their long-term sustainability. Second, it aims to promote social cohesion through our cultural celebration and activities. As mentioned earlier, this is the first disbursement of the ministry’s grant in the Northern Division of a total of $532,000 to be exact. It is the highest compared to what has been distributed in the Western and Levuka.”

Singh also urges those who have missed out to reapply for the funds in the next round.

Acting permanent secretary Reshmi Kumari highlights the areas these funds will be used for, which include fencing of temples and the church, renovations of buildings, musical instruments, and equipment such as sound systems.

While few applications were also seeking assistance for accessibility, especially for building rooms and water management, which the ministry provides for shared materials.

The 78 recipients are mostly from faith-based organizations in multi-ethnic communities from Bua, Dreketi, Labasa, Savusavu, Seaqaqa, and Taveuni.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.