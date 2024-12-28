North gears up for heavy rain

The Divisional Commissioner Northern Mr Uraia Rainima while meeting with team leaders from essential services to finalize operational plans and ensure resources are ready to assist affected communities. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Office of the Divisional Commissioner North has confirmed that proactive steps are being taken to prepare for the weather conditions expected over the next 48 hours.

Earlier today, the Divisional Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima met with team leaders from essential services to finalize operational plans and ensure resources are ready to assist affected communities.

The FRA has reported that connecting roads across the island remain clear, and accessibility is not currently impacted, despite heavy rain overnight.

Rainima says that updates from the Fiji Meteorological Service have provided a detailed forecast, enabling stakeholders to refine their preparedness strategies.

“According to the weather forecast we are expecting heavy rainfall in the northern division. My advice to the people please take necessary precaution nw. pack you things and start putting it to high places and be ready to move to higher ground when flood waters start to rise.”

The Ministry of Education has also been informed to prepare schools as evacuation centers should the need arise.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to prepare now and move to higher ground during daylight hours to minimize risks.

Rainima is urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement at night to ensure safety and reduce risks for first responders.