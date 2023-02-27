Non-compliance of EIA’s worrying: Singh

[Source: Sandeep Singh/File]

The Ministry of Environment is worried with level of high figures in non-compliance of environmental laws and legislations.

Director Sandeep Singh says this is in regards to businesses not complying with Environmental Impact Assessments.

She says in the current financial year, eight Prohibition Notices were issued to businesses for failing to comply with the EIA and 22 issued for waste disposal permit.

Singh says 11 matters are before the Environmental Tribunal for breaches in the Environmental Act.

The Director says business must respect the environment and legislation and conditions they have been given.

Singh says another worrying trend is businesses submitting proposals with consultants from conflicting areas of expertise or plagiarizing proposals.