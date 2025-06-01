No internet access to access government assistance, farmers say

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Many farmers in Fiji still struggle to get the help that’s available to them-mainly because they live in remote areas without internet access.

Most of the government assistance is online, and they’re missing out.

Fiji Crops and Livestock Council Chair Josua Nalewakalou asked the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, at the Farmers Economic Summit, on what is in store for these farmers to get the assistance they need.

“A lot of these farmers are from the highlands, and this issue has been raised frequently in provincial meetings. I am now pleading with the government to set up towers in areas without connectivity. We are moving towards online applications for government assistance, and many opportunities are being missed simply because these communities lack internet access.”

Nalewakalou says government needs to streamline the set-up of network towers.

However, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development rep Mitieli Cama says that to set up a tower, it costs network company almost half a million dollars.

He added Vodafone and Digicel major concern is the return on investment.

Cama says that although progress is slow, the government is rolling out star link access.

He further says that as of now, the Ministry is looking to set up star link in provincial offices which is intended for public use.

