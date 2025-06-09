No answers from FICAC on Kamikamica’s seized phone

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has refused to confirm unverified claims that they have seized Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s mobile phone.

When FBC News reached out for confirmation and an explanation for the alleged action, FICAC said they would not respond.

Unverified reports this morning suggested FICAC took Kamikamica’s phone without informing him of the reason.

The legal or investigative grounds for the seizure remain unclear and it is also unknown whether Kamikamica has been told why his phone was taken.

