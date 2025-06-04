NFA expands response capacity

The National Fire Authority is pushing ahead with plans to strengthen its disaster response force, but the path to full readiness is challenged by significant funding constraints.

While 35 firefighters have now completed internationally recognized Level 1 certifications in Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water Rescue, Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the next phase will be far more demanding.

To address these challenges, Sowane says firefighters will undergo two weeks of training in Fiji, followed by two weeks of hands-on simulation in Brisbane, Australia, using advanced equipment.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane [File Photo]

He explains that the training program consists of four stages, with Level 2 set to begin soon.

“Not only did they teach them the skills, the required skills, they also brought with them sets of equipment worth almost $30,000 that they will leave behind for our people that will be the initial start-up equipment for our urban search and rescue.”

Sowane says the goal is to eventually train over 500 firefighters across Fiji.

However, he says there is no time to waste due to the growing number of high-rise buildings in urban areas which makes it critical for firefighters to be ready for complex rescues.

