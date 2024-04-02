News

NFA CEO proposes overhaul of SOP’s

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 2, 2024 4:27 pm

Suva Fire Station [File Photo]

The need to revise fire stations standard operating procedures has been highlighted by National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane.

He pointed out various challenges faced by the 21 stations under the NFA’s jurisdiction, including inconsistencies in SOP adherence and operational shortcomings.

Highlighting the importance of robust SOPs at firefighting sites, Sowane emphasized the necessity of proper attire and adherence to protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we don’t have proper procedures in place, it can come back and haunt management because we need to put all these SOPs in place.”


NFA CEO, Puamau Sowane

Sowane warned of the serious consequences of inadequate procedures, citing potential liabilities for management in the event of firefighter injuries or fatalities.

He states that the push to strengthen SOPs within NFA stations is seen as a crucial step towards improving operational efficiency and ensuring personnel safety.

The CEO adds that the team is trying to proactively mitigate risks and optimise firefighting capabilities in Fiji.

Methamphetamine washed ashore in Yasawa

MoE eyes AI integration for enhanced learning

Committee calls for investigation into Council's financial records

NFA CEO proposes overhaul of SOP’s

Inaccurate maps raise concern for Vanua Levu landowners

Pioneer Education Fiji calls for support

Likely transition from El Nino to ENSO-Neutral

Workshop to enhance resource sustainability

NFA faces staff shortage

Combatting stigma is vital says Murphy

NVF calls for improved health support

Byrne stresses importance of winning away after home success

Daveua ready to lead

Venezuela faces record wildfires amid Amazon drought

Kabara new winner for Easter Cricket

Premier League refereeing not good enough: Kompany

Israeli troops exit Gaza's Shifa Hospital

Israel Strikes Syrian Embassy, Kills Commanders: Iran

Tackle techniques work for Fijiana 7s

No riding on wins: Byrne

Professor Prasad suggests football for Girmit Day

Ankit Fashion opens a new salon

GR commits to continued investment despite challenges

Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age

Nemani appointed as Interim Chair of ACCF

Rabuku encourages police officers to prioritize integrity

WWE amps up marketing for WrestleMania

Criticism over punishing US inmates for social media

Police discover more drugs

Prosecutors: Trump intimidating trial witnesses

Cowboy Carter sets Beyoncé records

Israel bombs Iran embassy in Syria, Iranian commanders among dead

PM tours Vanua Levu

Tori Spelling opens up about divorce in podcast

World Autism Awareness Day

Vendors bracing for fee hikes

Ravu urges action against illegal logging

Bukayaro invitation pays off for Nasova

Discipline issue fixable: Coates

Roma stall in top-four chase with goalless Lecce draw

Schools to reopen today

MoE addresses drug-related matters in schools

Nata calls for a repeal of Act

Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country

Council to establish Development Fund

Chew calls for mindset shift in law enforcement

Ministry disciplines unhygienic restaurants

Surge in demand for co-operative awareness in maritime islands

Padyachi scoops Sangam Snooker title

Aidan seizes the moment to help Tigers go back-to-back

Rewa retains title against host

Maryland governor urges bridge rebuild funds

Open contract policy for TLTB workers

Kuruleca advocates creative teaching methods

Semi-finals confirmed for Sangam

Food inspection ensures compliance

Gounder vs Padyachi in Snooker final

Ministry partners with church

Easter weekend ends in the park

Semi-finals debut for Namuka-I-Lau

Thunder sneak by Knicks, clinch playoff spot

Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery

Tightened security at school sporting events critical

Ministry warns against imposters

Beyoncé supports Black country artists

Naikausa thankful for another opportunity

Labasa wins by penalty, secures final spot

Arrests in multiple burglary cases

Heavy rain alert lifted

RFMF personnel assist flood victims

Finals of Sangam tournament to be delayed

Sinner celebrates Miami success

Tavua first to qualify for Sangam semifinal

Rewa qualifies for the Sanatan Open final

Fighting rages across Gaza amid revival of truce talks

Pope Francis, in Easter address, calls for Gaza ceasefire

Baptism of fire for Momo

Marijuana cultivation to top Kadavu meeting agenda

Easter holiday pay rules defined

Easter Cricket commences today

Review of Petroleum Act to address evolving challenges

Gounder eyes Sangam Snooker title

Rewa aims to retain title

Labasa SDA youth step in to assist council

Sharks show class in comeback win over Canberra

Liverpool tops with 2-1 comeback

Man City, Arsenal draw 0-0, Liverpool advantaged

Pope soldiers through Easter Vigil after missing procession

Men's 7s eager to break winless streak

Warriors overcome Metcalf injury to down Knights at home

Wellington TIV creates upset

Council tackles $14 million rate arrears

Investment yields completion of two holiday homes

Manufacturing company experiences growth

Fundora goes full round to down Tszyu

Sustainable tuna conservation imperative

Collins wins first Masters 1000 title

We trained and delivered in this weather: Byrne

Salvage crews to lift first piece of collapsed Baltimore bridge

Christians celebrate resurrection Sunday

Tszyu looks to bag another title

Lower entry point for vocational training

Malolo downs Sabeto in Sangam Football

Flash flood warning remains

Schwalger appointed new Manu Samoa Coach

Collins wins Miami Title in farewell season

Cawaci community gain access to clean water

Youths applauded for environmental efforts at Drua matches

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully

Ukraine says Russian attacks damage power facilities

Ravula loving the pressure

WAF announces progress in Savura Road pipe repair

Ajer's late equaliser holds Man Utd to 1-1 draw

Over 1000 join Holi Masti celebration

Uluisila team confident of winning the Sanatan tournament

Ryan pleased with Kolinisau’s appointment

Calls for upgraded government services amidst population increase

Ministry empowers women in Ba with cassava processing machine

Diaby, Konsa seal 2-0 win for Aston Villa over Wolves

Super Son secures comeback win for Spurs against Luton

Stuttering Chelsea held 2-2 at home by 10-man Burnley

Muniz's late bicycle kick earns Fulham 3-3 draw

Newcastle and Spurs grab late wins, Forest edge out of drop zone

Lolesio boosts Brumbies past Reds in one-point thriller

Roigard injury sours Hurricanes win over Highlanders

Dolphins overcome slow start to run down Titans

Sloan sizzles as Dragons put Sea Eagles to the sword

Another defeat for Silktails

Blues dominate Moana Pasifika in Auckland 

Drua end Force’s unbeaten run

Trump appeals Georgia prosecutor ruling

Nadi dominates Ba

Drua down Force in rain drenched showdown

Triple jumper and footballer chases dream

Heavy rain warning remains in force

Tennessee reaches Elite Eight again

Suva-Lami corridor water supply woes

Fiji Airways Airbus undergoing repairs

Labasa officers complete workshop

Texas court blocks transgender parents probe

Suva books semi-final spot

Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports his income increased in 2022

Heavy rain and flash flood warnings across Fiji

Threefold increase in teacher resignation

Holi event aims to attract large crowd

Bua Eagles to face RKS in quaterfinals

Ruthless Sinner motors past Medvedev into Miami final

Christians commemorate Easter

Man City's Stones and Walker ruled out of clash against Arsenal

Fuel prices increase

Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip

Momo, Bolaca in, Rasaku and Tamani out

WAF anticipates full water restoration

Flood warnings in force

50th for Lomani

More than just Volleyball for Mid-Central

PM highlights Easter's call for cooperation

Holi masti to embrace multiculturalism

Suva and Tailevu Marama and Skipper Cup postponed

McNicholl's double seals Crusaders first season win

Reynolds all class as Broncos dish up a derby dazzler

Rebels scrap home against Waratahs

Wighton double helps Rabbitohs open their 2024 account

Sharp focus for Drua

Fijians urged to exercise caution

Officers encouraged to rebuild trust this Easter

Game I Bowl series for Silktails

Prasad commends Dakshina India Andhra Sangam's contributions

Australia keen to make progress on Chinese export hurdles for beef, lobsters

Dimitrov dominates Miami, makes me feel like a teen: Alcaraz

UEFA to consider concerns over Euro 2024 squad size

Nabalarua appointed as FHL Chair

Great execution at Captains run: Byrne

US grants $60M for Baltimore bridge rebuild

PM encourages renewed commitment to service

Qaqagone secures Japan scholarship

Road accident claims life

Dimitrov stuns Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semi-finals

TotalEnergies contributions acknowledged

Barcelona ease into women's Champions League semis

Former PM extends Easter blessings

White House sets race data standards

Infrastructure neglect shows costly consequences

14 teams to battle at Easter Volleyball

Easter weekend calls for courage and faith

Panthers power on as Turuva triple roasts Roosters

LTA urges caution on during Easter holiday weekend

Chelsea's Chilwell misses training due to leg injury

Emergency meeting to tackle water woes

Exciting activities planned for children at Holi event

Zverev sees off in-form Marozsan to reach Miami semi-finals

Freighter pilot called for tugboat help before plowing into Baltimore bridge

We need to be sharp in defense: Byrne

DPP appeals against former PM and suspended COMPOL’s sentences

WAF briefs DPM Prasad on repair works

Bonus payout for TLTB staff

Holy Thursday reminder for redemption

Silktails make one change for Storm clash

Holi masti, a way of relaxation: Sidal

Michael Hooper set to face Fiji 7s in HK