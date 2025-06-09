New Zealand extends its Fiji’s Day message

[file photo]

As Fiji prepares to celebrate its 55th Independence Day tomorrow, its bilateral partner New Zealand has extended its best wishes.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, says this year also marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Fiji and New Zealand.

She adds that New Zealand is joining Fiji in celebrating this milestone, which reflects the enduring friendship and partnership between our two nations.

Darlow highlights that both countries share a bond built on deep historical ties, strong connections between people, and cooperation across business, sports, culture, and education.

She adds that we stand together in times of celebration and challenge, working hand in hand in trade and economic development, cultural exchanges, health, housing, climate change, and disaster support.

Darlow commended the enduring spirit of resilience and unity, while also acknowledging ongoing efforts to strengthen and advance our partnership.

