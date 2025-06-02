New strategy to unify iTaukei empowerment efforts

The wheel has been set in motion for a national framework to drive iTaukei empowerment in Fiji.

A high-level ministerial meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, was held last week in the spirit of open and inclusive dialogue.

Kamikamica noted that despite numerous well-intentioned programs for iTaukei advancement, their collective impact has been dulled by duplication, delivery gaps, and a lack of cohesive strategy.

He stressed the need to shift from scattered interventions to strategic execution, as public skepticism remains high without visible, lasting outcomes.

A major outcome of the meeting was the decision for all ministries to take stock of existing iTaukei-focused initiatives.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will serve as the secretariat for this cross-agency stocktake, coordinating inputs and compiling a comprehensive landscape of projects, policies, and programs.

This consolidated information will inform the development of a long-term national roadmap for iTaukei empowerment.

Financial inclusion emerged as a key theme, with discussions highlighting the roles of the Fiji Development Bank and Merchant Finance in offering tailored support for indigenous entrepreneurs.

Land, equity, and infrastructure also featured prominently.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board announced plans to establish four specialized entities to manage land use, investment, and development more effectively.

