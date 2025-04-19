New push to rehabilitate youth street dwellers

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is taking targeted steps to reintegrate 46 youth street dwellers in the Western Division.

This is following concerns over deep-rooted social issues driving them to the streets.

The ministry has launched a hands-on program that combines empowerment, life skills and vocational training.

Youths are participating in training sessions and were also part of the Easter youth camp held in Lautoka.

West Youth Officer Kaminieli Sadrata said many of the youths face challenges linked to unstable home environments, identified during a recent profiling phase.

“During the profiling, we found out that four of them would like to go back to formal Education. So we have talked to PS Education in taking these two back into secondary school. And the other one, they should go back to primary school.”

The ministry’s new strategy was developed to directly address those issues.

Some of the participants have asked to return to school.

The ministry has worked with the Ministry of Education to facilitate their re-entry into the formal education system.

Two youths will soon begin a development program at the Nasau Training Centre before moving into the Veilomani Boys Home in Ba.

One will train in agriculture and the other in pantry services. Both are expected to graduate next year.

Plans are also underway to train the youths as tour guides, using their lived experience and knowledge of the streets.

The Ministry will work with the Fiji Islands Tour Guide Association and FNU, while talks continue with Rosie Holidays for job placement opportunities.

Sadrata also pointed out the Lesu Ki Vale initiative, which focuses on reuniting the youths with their families through rehabilitation and reconciliation. In some cases, the ministry has facilitated Matanigasau to help restore broken relationships.

He acknowledged that previous training programs did not always prevent youths from returning to street life.

This time, the focus is on ensuring real opportunities for work and long-term change.





