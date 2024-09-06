New PS for Lands Ministry

New Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Paula Cirikiyasawa [Source: Supplied]

Paula Cirikiyasawa has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

Cirikiyasawa will be replacing Raijeli Taga who is moving to a new role after four years of being the PS for the Ministry.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says Cirikiyasawa brings with him two decades of professional work experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokovada says Cirikiyasawa’s proven track record of leadership, innovation and strategic vision makes him the ideal person for the job.

Meanwhile, Taga will remain with the Ministry and will take up her new role in the middle of next month.

The PSC Chair has also acknowledged Taga for her service.