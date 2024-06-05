New PIF SG meets Rabuka

the newly-appointed PIFs Secretary-General Baron Waqa with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing regional solidarity and supporting the priorities and interests of the Forum family.

This was made known by the newly-appointed PIFs Secretary-General Baron Waqa while paying a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his office yesterday.

Waqa has acknowledged Rabuka’s unwavering support towards the Forum family in building a stronger and resilient region.

Waqa also told Rabuka that he will continue to push the Forum’s vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion and prosperity.

He adds this will ensure that all Pacific peoples can lead free, healthy and productive lives.

Rabuka has congratulated Waqa on his new role and wished him well on his three-year tenure with the Forum Secretariat.

Rabuka, along with other Forum leaders, is looking forward to working with Waqa to progress the priorities of our region in line with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Waqa is the 11th Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum and is the first Nauruan national to assume the Office.