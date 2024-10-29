New partnership to enhance access to affordable housing

The Ministry of Housing and the New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade have formed a partnership aimed at improving socio-economic outcomes for low-income earners by enhancing access to affordable, high-quality housing.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, states that under the assistance provided by the New Zealand government—over NZ$15 million from which $1.75 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Housing for technical assistance, strategic planning, and institutional strengthening, as well as to create a National Housing Database over the next three years.

He adds that this investment will help the Ministry allocate funding to its upcoming and ongoing projects.

“Model Towns Charitable Trust has been allocated a total of NZ$6,170,533, with NZ$3.6 million dedicated to The RISE Programme. The RISE Programme will receive funding assistance aimed at enhancing sanitation management in six informal settlements in the Greater Suva Area.”

Nalumisa states that the government will provide technical support to strengthen policies and planning for the Ministry’s regulatory role and finalize the national housing policy framework. It will also offer financial assistance for the Ministry’s Strategic Plan for 2025–2029.

This new arrangement between NZMFAT and the Ministry of Housing is based on good faith, with both partners dedicated to building a strong institutional partnership that enhances capacity and institutional strength.