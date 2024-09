New fisheries policy prioritizes food security

Cabinet has endorsed the National Fisheries Policy 2024–2028.

The policy provides a strategic framework for managing Fiji’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors, focusing on sustainability, economic growth and food security.

The policy includes strategies for specific sectors within the fisheries sector, including offshore fisheries, aquaculture and coastal and inland fisheries.

It will also focus on cross-sectoral issues and assist in addressing marine spatial management, gender and youth involvement, environmental policies, and the intersection with tourism.

The policy is the result of extensive stakeholder consultations and aligns with national objectives and international commitments.