New FHRADC Director soon

Attorney General Siromi Turaga while opening the Pacific Regional Forum on National Human Rights Institution in Nadi today. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]
The government is currently looking for a suitable person to fill the role of Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.
This was revealed by Attorney General Siromi Turaga while opening the Pacific Regional Forum on National Human Rights Institution in Nadi today.
Turaga says that a new Director should be appointed within a month.
Article continues after advertisement
The position was last held by Ashwin Raj.
Advertisement