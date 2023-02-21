New FHRADC Director soon

Attorney General Siromi Turaga while opening the Pacific Regional Forum on National Human Rights Institution in Nadi today. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government is currently looking for a suitable person to fill the role of Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

This was revealed by Attorney General Siromi Turaga while opening the Pacific Regional Forum on National Human Rights Institution in Nadi today.

Turaga says that a new Director should be appointed within a month.

Article continues after advertisement

The position was last held by Ashwin Raj.