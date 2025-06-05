New Disability Policy puts inclusion first

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Cabinet has endorsed the revised Fiji National Disability Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The policy is designed to guide all stakeholders working to improve the lives of persons with disabilities through a human rights-based approach.

It outlines a clear framework for promoting disability equity, protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in society.

The revised policy also aims to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities and recognizes the value of diversity.

It is expected to support efforts towards building an inclusive society by increasing the meaningful, full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life.

