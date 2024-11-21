New deal to look at housing solutions

The Habitat for Humanity Fiji and Housing Authority will work together to address housing needs and improve standards of living for vulnerable communities.

The two organizations have signed an agreement focusing on sharing resources and exchanging information to implement holistic solutions for housing and community development.

Key areas of collaboration include planning and delivering solutions for social housing initiatives with basic services, identifying appropriate housing finance options, and promoting financial literacy to empower communities in managing housing-related costs and resources effectively.

These joint efforts aim to build inclusive and resilient communities that are better prepared for future challenges.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji national Director Susan Naidu says by working together, they can find solutions to unique challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Ritesh Singh says by combining resources and expertise, they can deliver meaningful, sustainable housing solutions.