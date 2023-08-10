New climate finance initiative launched in Kioa Island

[ Source: Supplied ]

Pacific activists and members of civil society organizations have gathered at Kioa Island to present a historic new climate finance initiative to the community.

The Kato Pacific Community Climate Fund is a response to resounding cries from frontline communities that have difficulties accessing climate finance.

Fund chair, Joseph Sikulu says too many of our communities are falling between the gaps when it comes to resources.

Fund chair, Joseph Sikulu [ Source: Supplied ]

He says the Kato Community Climate Fund is a mechanism that is simple, clear and accessible to all.

Sikulu adds as the region’s finance ministers meet in Suva this week, it’s the fund’s hope that they mirror discussions at the grassroots level and work together to transform national and global finance mechanisms.



[ Source: Supplied ]

Fiji Council of Social Services representative Sepesa Rasili says Kato is a mechanism that is by the people and for the people, addressing their needs in a shorter time frame and ensuring their voices are heard.



[ Source: Supplied ]



[ Source: Supplied ]