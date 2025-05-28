New classrooms bring safe learning environment

[ Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook ]

Students of Nakorotubu Secondary School in Rakiraki will now be studying in a safe and proper environment.

This was after the Ministry of Education funded the construction of two new classrooms to cater to the growing student numbers.

From 71 students in 2024, the school roll has increased to 107 this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The construction has cost the Ministry $ 49,000.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the new classroom will ease overcrowding and create a comfortable learning space for students and teachers.

He encouraged parents to continue supporting their children and thanked teachers for their commitment, especially as they are teaching in rural schools where conditions are more challenging.

As part of his official visit, Radrodro also handed over a full set of Agriculture Science and gardening equipment to support the school’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training program.

The donation, valued at approximately $ 2,300, includes tools and resources for both Agriculture Science and Vocational Agriculture classes.

Radrodro says the items will be used to strengthen hands-on learning and help students develop practical skills in farming, gardening, and agri-entrepreneurship.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s commitment to improving TVET delivery in rural schools and preparing students with the knowledge and tools to pursue sustainable livelihoods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.