New boat for Visoqo Nursing Station

The Minister for Health and Medical Services Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu has handed over a fiberglass roof-top boat and a 50-outboard motor engine for the Visoqo Nursing Station.

He says that the boat has been a long-awaited need for the nursing station since it was open in 2004.

The boat will allow the immediate delivery of health services to the outer islands within the district of Namuka including Kavewa and Druadrua.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu has also acknowledged the resilience and commitment of the community members and the nurse in serving the district of Namuka in the last two decades.

He adds that the government will continue to improve the health infrastructure that allows better accessibility and working environment for both public and the health workers in rural and maritime zone.