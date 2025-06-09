New automated system to track NCD death statistics

[Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH/ FACEBOOK]

Health Information Officers have completed specialised training aimed at modernising the death registration system and improving the accuracy and timeliness of national mortality statistics.

The weeklong Mortality Coding Training focused on the use of the IRIS Application, an international automated system used to code multiple causes of death and identify the underlying cause from death certificates.

The system is developed by the Iris Institute and hosted by Germany’s Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, in collaboration with several European countries.

Officials say accurate mortality data is critical for evidence-based health planning and resource allocation, particularly as non-communicable diseases account for more than 70 percent of premature deaths in Fiji.

The training aligned with the Digital Health Strategy, with emphasis on data quality, standardisation, and improved ICD-10 coding and data validation skills.

