New agreement to safeguard election process

[File Photo]

Key security and oversight bodies have formalised a partnership to strengthen electoral security in Fiji.

The Election Security Advisory Group yesterday signed its terms of reference, confirming a joint commitment to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The group brings together the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Police, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Fijian Elections Office.

Article continues after advertisement

The FEO will serve as Secretariat, responsible for coordinating meetings and providing technical support.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the partnership was a pledge to keep elections safe and credible. She said the move enhances coordination and readiness ahead of any electoral event.

Mataiciwa added that public trust, preparedness, and confidence are central to ensuring the process remains secure and transparent.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.