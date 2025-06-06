Navy honours Natuva with top promotion

Source: RFMF / Facebook

Captain Timoci Natuva has been promoted to Commodore in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Navy.

According to the statement released by RFMF, this marks a major milestone in his 25-year career.

Natuva began his naval service in 1999.

He has held important roles such as Maritime Commander, Support Commander and Fleet Operations Officer.

He served in international missions in Iraq and the Golan Heights under United Nations mandates.

He also worked as Chief Liaison Officer for the UN Disengagement Observer Force, mediating between Syrian and Israeli forces.

Natuva holds advanced degrees in Military and Defence Studies and National Security. He trained at the Australian War College and the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

His service earned him several honors, including the United Nations Medal and Meritorious Service Decoration.

As Commodore, Natuva will lead the RFMF Naval Division focusing on maritime strategy and readiness.

