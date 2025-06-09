Navua welcomes new multi-million dollar play center

Navua has welcomed a seven-million-dollar commercial hub, the “TrueKids Play Center,” officially opened by the Grace Road Group.

The development has created 50 jobs and introduced a major family-focused service to the area.

The complex, which was nearly five years in the making, integrates a service station, supermarket, restaurant, fitness facilities, and an indoor playground.

Grace Road Group attributed the long timeline to a phased development approach alongside its other agricultural and commercial projects.

“This is one of the big projects that we put into it. We planned this nearly five years ago, and slowly we managed to finish it. Everything we do is phased development, and finally, today, we opened.”

A company spokesperson emphasized that the scale of the project required a focus on safety and quality, noting that the play facility’s installation alone took three months to meet strict safety standards.

The center currently employs 35 staff, including specialized childcare attendants, emergency safety officers, and 24-hour security.

“Fiji is a young nation. Children need a safe, fun and healthy environment to play, and parents also need time for themselves. This is a place where families can bring their children, relax, have a coffee, do some shopping, eat, and then go.”

Grace Road Group indicated this project is part of a broader expansion, with a similar facility expected to open in Yadua before the end of the year.

The company remains focused on creating integrated spaces that support community life and local economic growth.

