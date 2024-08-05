Naupoto calls for end to tit-for-tat

Whip for the bloc of nine Opposition MPs, Viliame Naupoto in Parliament

Viliame Naupoto, who is the Whip for the bloc of nine Opposition MPs led by Ioane Naivalurua, has a desire to foster respect in Parliament and avoid tit-for-tat debates.

He says he wants to encourage point-based discussions where MPs focus on the subject rather than engaging in personal attacks.

Naupoto says their support is fully directed towards the Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he adds they will continue holding government accountable when the need arises.



Whip for the bloc of nine Opposition MPs, Viliame Naupoto

Naupoto’s comments follow the Speaker’s announcement in Parliament that the Opposition now consists of two blocs: one led by Inia Seruiratu and the other by Naivalurua.

Naupoto stated that the nine MPs share similar ideologies and aim to reform the parliamentary system.

“We would like to bring a different approach to Parliament, not just to be negative and oppose, but also to highlight positive policies and address issues where we see that government policies are not serving the people well.”

The Opposition MP expressed that pledging his support to the Prime Minister is a better way of serving his time as an MP, as it allows him to assist and help the people more effectively, given that the government side of the House holds more power.