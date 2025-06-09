Naucukidi withdraws from NZ trip amid intimidation charge

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Sevuloni Naucukidi, has withdrawn from an official trip to New Zealand that he was scheduled to join today.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that Naucukidi wrote to them to formally step back from the trip.

Naucukidi is currently facing a court case where he is charged with intimidation.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite earlier informing the court of his intention to travel, he has since reversed his decision.

The court had granted him permission to travel with the Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, and his delegation, on the condition that he would surrender his passport upon return.

Minister Turaga has acknowledged and respected Naucukidi’s decision to withdraw.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.