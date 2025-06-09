Natusara School gets 50-year-overdue upgrade

[Source: Supplied]

Natusara Primary School on Ono Island in Kadavu has received a fully renovated girls’ dormitory, upgraded washrooms and a new all-weather walkway.

These are the first major improvements in more than 50 years. The project was funded under the German Government’s Small-Scale Project Scheme.

The school, established in 1969 serves children aged six to 14 from four nearby villages.

The original dormitory and some facilities had not been improved since the school opened.

The dormitory refurbishment included structural repairs, new bunk beds and modern showers.

Deputy Head of Mission Melanie Freund said the dormitory would give girls a safer and healthier living space and that it is especially important for students who live far from home.

A new walkway now links classrooms, dormitories, and the dining hall.

Freund explained it protects students from water-borne illnesses and allows safe access during the wet season. Before, the school had no proper walkway.

Washroom facilities behind the dormitories were also rebuilt, providing students with safer, cleaner, and more private sanitation options.

Freund added the project reflects Germany’s partnership with Fijian communities and that investing in safe education facilities is an investment in Fiji’s future.

