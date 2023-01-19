Weather office monitors TC Irene

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure is anticipated to approach the group from later today.

The weather office says this depression brings with it a heavy rain and communities in flood-prone areas are advised to move to higher ground.

Meanwhile, tropical Depression TD05F developed into a tropical cyclone and named Tropical Cyclone Irene at 6pm yesterday while located to the west of Vanuatu.

It is a category one system with maximum winds near the center 65km/hr with gusts up to 90km/hr.

TC Irene is expected to move southeast between New Caledonia and southern Vanuatu.