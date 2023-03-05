TC Kevin expected to track to far south-southwest of Kadavu

[File Photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TC Kevin lies to the far southwest of Fiji and is gradually moving southeast.

It says the associated active trough of low pressure with clouds and rain continues to affect the group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northwestern Viti Levu, including Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Bua and Eastern Macuata, and Labasa till Udu point.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Met Services/ Website]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern Ba and Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka, Sigatoka, interior Ba and Nadroga, Navosa, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.