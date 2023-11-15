More than 3,000 in evac centers in the West

83 evacuation centers are currently open in Western Division housing more than 3,000 people.

This is according to Commissioner West Apolosi Lewaqai, who visited a few centres this morning.

Lewaqai emphasizes the immediate priority of facilitating the relocation of these families to alternative centres, enabling the preparation of classrooms for schools.

He says the aim is to ensure a seamless transition for those affected by the situation.

Lewaqai says despite the adverse conditions, initial reports indicate that there is no significant damage.

However, the presence of fallen tree branches on roads has been identified.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is actively engaged in clearing operations to restore normalcy.