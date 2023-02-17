High tide elevates flood risk

Flash flood at Ba town.

The risk of flooding in some parts of the country will be elevated during high tide this afternoon.

The next high tide is at 3.42pm in Lautoka and 3.45pm in Suva.

National Disaster Management Director Vasiti Soko says the periods of heavy rain is expected to persist throughout the country until Sunday.

She says as of this morning, most river levels have already reached or are above their warning level.



Continuous heavy rain is expected to cause the rivers to burst their banks.

Soko says rivers that have already burst their banks are Rakiraki, (Nasivi) Tavua, Ba and Vitogo.

NDMO says it has received reports of flash flooding in the West and North and a landslip along Kings Road.

The Director says no evacuation centres have been opened but members of the public are urged to move to safety while it is still daylight, should the need to evacuate arise.

According to Soko, Police officers are on standby should the need for deployment arise.