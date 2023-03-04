Heavy rain warning remains in force

A heavy rain warning and thunderstorms remain in force for Yasawa, the Mamanuca groups, Ba, Rakiraki, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Nadroga, Navosa, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

The Fiji Meteorological Service states a hurricane warning remains in force for Conway Reef and open waters in the southern parts of Fiji’s exclusive economic zone.

An associated active low-pressure system with clouds and rain approaches the group from the west.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Met Services/ Facebook]

It also states that heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, especially in western Viti Levu.

According to the weather office, severe tropical cyclone Kevin, category 5, lies to the far southwest of Fiji and is gradually moving southwest.

It is expected to track to the south of the group.

Elsewhere, occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected, increasing in intensity and becoming heavy later tonight.